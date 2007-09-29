What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It's gonna be a hell of a weekend. While my body adjusts to Pacific Daylight Time—curse you Japan Time!—I'm sure to have bouts of insomnia. I suppose I could complain, but I'm sure it will afford me the opportunity to squeeze in some gaming while the better half is zonked out. I only picked up a handful of things while in Japan—Parodius Portable and Sega Ages: Space Harrier Collection—but I'm fully caught up in Jeanne D'Arc and, of course, Picross DS. Plus I have Tokyo Bananas to eat!

Console time sounds unlikely, despite my wishes to wrap up Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, but exciting new developments may be brewing in that regard. Could my second HDMI port finally find a mate in an Xbox 360 Elite? Maybe! Since I'll be checking the comments on the post around 4 AM my time as my body goes "WTF?", I'd love to know what you're playing this weekend.