The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

What Did You Think of Halo 3?

quill.jpg You've read my review of the singleplayer and multiplayer portions of Halo 3. You've seen our Frankenreview of a lot of other peoples reviews. But with the game now available in stores, now it's time to tell us what you think of the game. Here's the deal, we're using the honour system, but I'd like to leave just this one post open for people who want to write their own critiques of the game. No responding, no back and fourths, just a review. I'll be putting up another post for people to discuss what they read here. It's sort of a convoluted system, but I think this is the best way to allow people to give their detailed thoughts on the game without it turning into a flame war... until the next post.

Get to it. Game review on.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles