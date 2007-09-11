What Microsft Might Be Showing Off Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Microsoft is having a pre-TGS press conference. The briefing will feature new trailers and a few surprises. I'll be on the ground covering the event. What can we expect? Rumour has it that third party companies like Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Koei, Konami and Tecmo will be showing their Xbox 360 support. Here's what will apparently be shown:
Square Enix The Last Remnant New Xbox 360 exclusive
Bandai Namco Beautiful Katamari Damacy Ace Combat 6 New Xbox 360 title
Koei Shin Sangoku Musou 5 Blade Storm New Xbox 360 title
Micrsoft Game Studios Lost Odyssey Halo 3 Project Gotham Racing 4 Kingdom Under Fire: Circle of Doom New RPG (may be shown only at TGS) Games from Takara Tomy, Arc Systems, Success, Idea Factory
Konami Xbox Live Arcade games Winning Eleven: Pro Evolution Soccer 2008
Check back tomorrow for our coverage. If this info is true, wonder what that new RPG is... Microsoft Presser [GameFront via Gamers-Creed]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink