What's Akihabara Like In Second Life?

So Second Life has launched in Japan. And there's even a in-world branch of Japanese used book seller Book-Off to prove it! The Book-Off isn't so bad, but the Akihabara nerd shop is depressing. Like more depressing that real Akiba. To be fair, the above clip isn't brand-spankin' new, so who knows, maybe this Moeya store looks "better." The 2channel mascot stuff looks kooky, though. Hit the jump for that!
