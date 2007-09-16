When Hype Gets Out of Hand

Halo 3 is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated games of this year for many people. It is also true that the Halo 3 hype machine has been working overtime, injecting a bit of Halo into everything from beverages to cars. While this kind of marketing works on a lot of levels, I can't help but think that in some ways it might be a detriment to the title. Not only does it make it difficult for the game to live up to everyone's expectations, it also leaves other people (some of whom might be fans) wishing they just didn't have to hear about it anymore.

After reading Gamertag Radio forum poster Anjo Banjo's thoughts on the subject, I realised that other people felt the same way. Knowing full well that she would probably be lynched for her feelings on the subject, she posted an article about her experiences with the Halo 3 marketing campaign and how "next time an (retail) employee asks me about preordering Halo 3, I might just end up in gaol. Cause I am honestly sick of this." Now, obviously these people are just doing jobs, but I feel Anjo Banjo's pain. It seems like one can't turn around without seeing Master Chief's helmeted head staring at you and the Kotaku mail room is filled to capacity with Halo tips of every size and shape.

So, my question to you is this. Has the Halo 3 hype machine gone too far and would the over marketing of a game, whatever it may be, keep you from purchasing it?