Wii Getting Mad Maraca Monkey Loving

Talk about a perfect fit. First rumored, then seemingly confirmed by a scan of a Nintendo Power cover, and now officially confirmed by 1UP through Sega of America, the delicious taste of monkeys and maracas will once again grace our television video game playing device as Samba de Amigo is coming to the Wii. The game is being developed by Gearbox Software of Brothers in Arms fame, so you know they'll do an excellent job with the World War II firefights, should they choose to include any. Somehow I doubt it. More info should be coming down the pipe on the triumphant return of musical monkey mayhem soon.

Confirmed: Samba de Amigo Coming to Wii [1UP - Thanks Jasu, ya Jerk]