Wii GHIII WILL Have Online, Just No DLC. Yet.

RedOctane would like to clarify something. When they said the Wii version of Guitar Hero III had its online balls in a vice, they were talking about downloadable content. Not online multiplayer, which is all ready and is looking good to go. So online play, yes, downloadable stuff, no. At least, that's a no until Nintendo get around to announcing some kind of Wii storage device. Then I'd imagine it'd be on for all and sundry. Red Octane says Wii will have GHIII online play, no DLC initially [Joystiq]