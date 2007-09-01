Wii Less Likely To Reduce Planet To Polluted Wasteland

I often wonder, when I get up in the middle of the night to eat a cookie and a tall, cool glass of milk, just how much power my various consoles use. Mainly because when I walk past my entertainment unit in the dark it looks like a pack of beady, red-eyed sewer rats are huddled together, staring me down until I retreat to my bedroom. Dean Takahashi has the answer to my question: using a device called a Kill A Watt, he measured just how much power his consoles (and a whole bunch of other household junk) used up. The results are...predictable. The 360: 194 watts. The PS3: 171 watts. The Wii: 17 watts. He doesn't say whether that's because it's power-conscious or because he hasn't turned the thing on in six months, but I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume it's the former. You should check out the whole article, and learn why you should leave your toaster unplugged at all times. Takahashi: Find out how green your home is with this [Mercury News, Registration Required]