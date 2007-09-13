The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii Snatches Hardware Lead From Xbox 360

miyamoto_wins.jpgThe battle for first place in the current generation hardware war has been taken by Nintendo, reports the Financial Times. Citing sales data from Enterbrain of Japan, the NPD Group and German market research institute GfK, the publication shows the Xbox 360 now lagging behind the Wii's estimated 9 million-strong install base. The PLAYSTATION 3 waves from third with a distant 3.7 million sold. Yes, PS3, we see you!

An unnamed analyst chalks that victory up to Nintendo's intercontinental domination and Microsoft's non-presence in Japan. Of course, this was obviously written before Microsoft announced the availability of Rez HD for the Xbox 360, a game sure to turn around its fortunes. Just kidding. It's more likely that Wii Fit boards will soon be manufactured from discarded 360 cases.

Nintendo's Wii takes console lead [Financial Times]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles