Wii Subpoenas Harvey Birdman

Previously announced for the PS2 and PSP, Capcom is bring Harvey Birdman: Attorney At Law to the Nintendo Wii this November. I would accuse the game of being a ripoff of Phoenix Wright, but Capcom makes Phoenix Wright as well, so I am just going to shut up now.

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law is a fully animated interactive adventure game that merges the fun and mayhem of the popular Adult Swim TV show with Capcom's unique style of gameplay. Players will step into the shiny wingtips of Harvey Birdman, a third-rate superhero turned third-rate defence attorney charged with exonerating parodied classic cartoon characters.

I'm actually planning on picking this one up. Between my deep love for the PW style of gameplay and the humour of Harvey Birdman lovingly reproduced in video game for as evidenced by the gameplay footage we posted awhile back, this one could be a winner. If anything you get to set Guile's hair on fire, and let's face it - Guile is kind of a dick.