Wii Subpoenas Harvey Birdman

Previously announced for the PS2 and PSP, Capcom is bring Harvey Birdman: Attorney At Law to the Nintendo Wii this November. I would accuse the game of being a ripoff of Phoenix Wright, but Capcom makes Phoenix Wright as well, so I am just going to shut up now.
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law is a fully animated interactive adventure game that merges the fun and mayhem of the popular Adult Swim TV show with Capcom's unique style of gameplay. Players will step into the shiny wingtips of Harvey Birdman, a third-rate superhero turned third-rate defence attorney charged with exonerating parodied classic cartoon characters.
I'm actually planning on picking this one up. Between my deep love for the PW style of gameplay and the humour of Harvey Birdman lovingly reproduced in video game for as evidenced by the gameplay footage we posted awhile back, this one could be a winner. If anything you get to set Guile's hair on fire, and let's face it - Guile is kind of a dick.
WII TAKES THE CASE - HARVEY BIRDMAN: ATTORNEY AT LAW COMES HOME TO ROOST ON THE LATEST NINTENDO VIDEO GAME SYSTEM SAN MATEO, Calif - Sept. 4, 2007 - Capcom, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, announced today that Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Lawâ„¢ is now coming to the Wiiâ„¢ video game system from Nintendo. The Wii version of Harvey joins the previously announced PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system and PSPÂ® (PlayStationÂ® Portable) system versions of the game. The Wii version of Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law will carry a recommended retail price of $US39.99, while the PS2 and PSP versions will have an RRP of $US29.99. Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law will be available for all three platforms on November 13.
Over the course of the game, players must guide Harvey through a series of odd and comical cases. Each of the game's five interactive stories takes the winged crusader of justice to familiar locations from the TV show. In order to prove his client's innocence, Harvey must peruse the scene of the crime, gather evidence, talk with other cartoon characters, occasionally have drinks with opposing council, and of course, tear holes - no matter how ridiculous - in the testimony provided by the witness for the prosecution. Harvey must bring the whole story together to defend his client in a court where anything can happen... including a confrontation with the prosecution who brandishes a Shrink Ray Gun. With outrageous gameplay and the comical antics of hilarious animated characters, players and fans alike will feel that they are not just taking control of a character, but actually taking part in a brand new episode of Harvey Birdman.
