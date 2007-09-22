Wii Versus Halo 3 At Dover

This weekend at the Dover Speedyway, it isn't a battle of Ford versus Dodge. It's not #16's Greg Biffle versus #40's David Stremme. This is a battle between the Wii and Halo 3. Last week we told you about the Halo 3 car that would be racing at the Nextel Cup preview event, but Nintendo dropped us a line to let us know that more than one gaming property would be represented on the track. I see one of two things happening here. Either the Halo 3 car will start early and be disqualified, or the Wii driver's steering wheel will slip out of his hands and he'll end up with his car stuck in the Halo car's windshield.