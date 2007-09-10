Wii Zapper To Include Zelda Game?

There's a GameStop manager's meeting going down in Vegas at the moment. According to Opposable Thumbs, the assembled throng have been treated to the first footage of a game being bundled with the Wii Zapper. Their sources are saying it's a Zelda game. Zelda Crossbow Training. Which plays in the third-person and is running on what looked to them to be the Twilight Princess engine. Thoroughly promising, but also totally unconfirmed at this stage, so keep your knickers untwisted and your horses held. Breaking news: Wii Zapper pack-in will be Zelda Crossbow Training [Opposable Thumbs]