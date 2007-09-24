Win Our TGS Schwag

Contest time! We're giving away a Japan-only Adventure Island T-shirt signed by Takahashi Meijin and (yes, and) a Japan Halo 3 shirt as well as other stuff we
stole were given. The contest is easy. Like, too easy. Here's the deal: Pick your favourite TGS post and write one paragraph why you like it. Be sure to include the post's URL! Send emails to [email protected] with "fave" in the subject line... We will then pick the finalists, while Kotakuland picks the winner.
Contest time! We're giving away a Japan-only Adventure Island T-shirt signed by Takahashi Meijin and (yes, and) a Japan Halo 3 shirt as well as other stuff we
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink