Win Our TGS Schwag

Contest time! We're giving away a Japan-only Adventure Island T-shirt signed by Takahashi Meijin and (yes, and) a Japan Halo 3 shirt as well as other stuff we stole were given. The contest is easy. Like, too easy. Here's the deal: Pick your favourite TGS post and write one paragraph why you like it. Be sure to include the post's URL! Send emails to [email protected] with "fave" in the subject line... We will then pick the finalists, while Kotakuland picks the winner.