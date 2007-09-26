Win Our TGS Schwag by Writing Power

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

DSCF9385.JPG And the contests just don't stop! We've got a bag full of TGS stuff to give away. To you, perhaps! (Or you or you or you.) What are we giving away? A fistful of TGS fans — including a Flynn used Metal Gear Solid 4 fan. What's more, we're throwing in a Japanese Halo 3 t-shirt, an Adventure Island shirt signed by Takahashi Meijin and a program on which he scribbled a pyramid describing the current market. There's a bunch of VERY RANDOM things as well. How do you win this? Send us an email at kotakucontestATgmail.com, pick a TGS post you like (include the URL) and write a paragraph on why it stood out. Now, we aren't looking for flattery, but rather, sharp writing. Insight, even. Deadlines for entries is this Friday. Get to it!

