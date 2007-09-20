The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Winning Eleven/Pro Evo Impressions

proevobooth.jpgI know, Metal Gear was important, so I did that first, but there was one game on this showroom floor I wanted to play above all others. Pro Evolution Soccer 2008. Or, you know, Winning Eleven 2008. Either or. Anyway, hey, current-gen Pro Evo, nice to see you. Was expecting you last year, but late's better than never. Especially when you're this fantastic.

The current iteration is what last year's should have been. Player animation and models have been greatly improved, tackles and contact are now much more realistic and the whole thing's a lot more polished, with stuff like new incidental animation and a new front-end.

Course, for anyone who doesn't regularly follow this, none of that will matter. It'll look like Pro Evo. But for fans, especially fans disappointed with last year's 360 effort, I'd advise you to prepare for good times.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles