Just got home from Sony's big pre-TGS soirÃ©e. Lots of games to play, lots of fancy cakes to nibble, but one thing that caught my eye was WipEout HD. Being a big fan of the original PS1 games, I can say I'm also a big fan of this. The graphics, while not as busy as you'd expect, are certainly very clean. And the controls, especially in 1st-person, feel a lot more forgiving than I remember, especially on turns. Course there were only two tracks on offer, but from what I see, I like.
WipEout HD Hands-On Impressions
