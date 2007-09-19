World In Conflict developers Massive Entertainment is creating a series of behind the scenes vignettes about the upcoming PC RTS game that Crecente and I recently got a chance to suck at. This first one details the setting, which is of course an alternate timeline where instead of the cold war ending, it got hot. Really hot. We're talking Red Dawn hot. The video is worth it for the closing scene alone, which features Seattle being enveloped in a mushroom cloud while Tears for Fears' Everybody Wants To Rule The World plays in the background. Classy!
World In Conflict's Cold War
