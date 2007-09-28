The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

World Of Warcraft 2.2: The Undocumented

wow_01.jpg Slaving away at the constant and seemingly endless grind for experience, gold, loot or reputation, you may not have noticed that a new patch for the world's most popular MMO was released, bringing the game to version 2.2.

IGN has a listing of some undocumented changes that came with the patch. There's nothing super-compelling, but this did catch my eye:

- Farmer's Broom 100% beefier

Better start running, er, Karazhan, for that sucker. That's where it drops, right?

Patch 2.2: Undocumented Changes [WoWVault IGN]

Comments

  • LungBeat Guest

    That's awesome! I suppose though if you play World Without Women then you need a sturdy broom.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles