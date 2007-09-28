World Of Warcraft 2.2: The Undocumented

Slaving away at the constant and seemingly endless grind for experience, gold, loot or reputation, you may not have noticed that a new patch for the world's most popular MMO was released, bringing the game to version 2.2.

IGN has a listing of some undocumented changes that came with the patch. There's nothing super-compelling, but this did catch my eye:

- Farmer's Broom 100% beefier

Better start running, er, Karazhan, for that sucker. That's where it drops, right?

Patch 2.2: Undocumented Changes [WoWVault IGN]