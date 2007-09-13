World Series Of Video Games Strikes Out, Cancels Tourneys

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wsvg_275.jpgGames Media Properties announced today that it would no longer produce the World Series of Video games and that the remainder of its 2007 pro-gaming series had been cancelled. The competitive gaming league announced in May that it had signed an agreement with CBS to air four of its competitions, two of which now appear to no longer taking place.

GMP wrote in a statement that "the continuing challenges of securing adequate revenues to sustain the production of the WSVG's large scale events and television programming, in a very crowded field of competitive gaming leagues, has prompted us to re-evaluate our direction as an organisation." GGL Wire writes in its post on the subject that other well known pro-gaming leagues are also showing signs of financial difficulty.

WORLD SERIES OF VIDEO GAMES CANCELLED [via the GGL Wire]

