Would you propose online?

If haven't already, read this story on the guy who proposed to his lady using Rare's Viva Pinata as a, uh, romantic candlelit dinner.
Now, I know when I met that special someone, I'll be doing things the more traditional way. That's just how I was brought up - even though I'm a bogan from Southwest Sydney, I still learnt a thing or two about the importance of real life human contact from my hillbilly parents. Especially in matters as important as a marriage proposal.
Anyway, I'm curious to know what you think. Would you consider proposing online, or using an MMO to do your dirty work? Let me know.
