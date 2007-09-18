Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Cheers to Seamus over at Gizmodo AU for the shout out!

Another Chinese Man Dies From Gaming Okay, this is just getting silly now...

Talismoon's Shiny Wii Cases The fastest way to transform your Wii into a fingerprint magnet!

Sega Rally Demo Rolls Onto Xbox Live It definitely has a place in the garage that is your Xbox 360 hard drive.

Nintendo NSider Forums Close Don't worry, Nintendo is making way for something better. Apparently.

Dual Shock 3 Confirmed For TGS And it won't look anything like a futuristic boomerang.