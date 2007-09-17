The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

There was some server unpleasantness with Kotaku US during the relaxing days of Saturday and Sunday, but it's coming in thick and fast now.

China's Gaming Companies Trying To Combat Piracy "Trying" being the operative word here.

Ninja Gaiden II Gameplay As good as Sigma was, it's nice to know a real sequel is in the works.

British Schoolkids Stave Off Obesity With DDR Still reckon Guitar Hero is a shoe-in for those wrist exercises, though.

Twenty Five Things About Fallout 3 Not necessarily 25 new things, but we'll take anything we can get, Todd.

Chinese Police Like Counter-Strike Training with Counter-Strike? Yeah, I'm not buying it either.

Kotaku Originals: From Halo 3 Tidbits to An Austin Adventure Nothing like two phat recaps in the morning.

