Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

All the Tokyo Game Show news in addition to the regular bits and pieces made Saturday and Sunday particularly information crazy. Here's the best of the rest.
Halo 3 Happy-Fun-Time Explosion Frakenreview: Halo 3, Xbox 360
Halo 3: Forge, Co-op Impressions
Halo 3 Super Duper Mega Gallery
Tokyo Game Show 2007 Super-Magic-Choice-Picks King Of Fighters XII Confirmed
Square Enix Closed Mega Theatre
Justify Your Engine: Mark Rein
Discovering Infinite Undiscovery
Tokyo Game Show 2007: Good Impressions As expected, the Xbox 360 doesn't represent much at all at TGS. Owners of Sony and Nintendo's consoles and handhelds should be ultra-excited, which is one better than mega-excited.
Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword (DS)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink