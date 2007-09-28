Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Halo 3 Discs Errors Rampant More Halo 3 trouble brewing, this time with read errors on perfectly normal-looking discs. Drop us a line if you've had a similar problem.

The Simpson's Magical Powers Magic? What the hell...

Unreal Tournament 3 Collector's Edition Detailed Some juicy info on Epic's special box.

FCC Filing Reveals New PS3 Model I think the important question is: Will it be cheaper?

Justify Your Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword Another classic Justify Your Game, this time on the DS version of Ninja Gaiden.

No PS3-PC Cross-Platform Play For UTIII I don't think anyone was expecting this anyway. Would have been nice, though.

The Epic vs Silicon Knights Soap Opera Continues Yes, more Unreal news. Looks like Epic thinks SK is full of crap.

