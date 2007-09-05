The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

WSJ: Sony Readying Download Service To Challenge Apple

stringer_listens.jpgThe Wall Street Journal writes today that Sony is planning to go head-to-head with Apple's movie and television download iTunes service, readying its own internet enabled video store. The report indicates that Sony will capitalise on the technology built into the PLAYSTATION 3, PSP and Bravia televisions to carve out a slice of the video download market. Sony won't, however, put its focus on music sales, nothing short of admitting defeat to iTunes prowess with digital music downloads.

You may recall that the Financial Times issued a similar report on Sony's intention to shoulder its way into the digital video download space last December. Looks like Stringer and company are taking their sweet time with whatever digital distribution platform they have planned. Given that the company made a Big Deal at Games Convention over its Sky and PlayTV features for the PSP and PS3, a worldwide video download service seems closer to reality than ever.

Say, maybe some of that nearly $US3 billion in cash resulting from an IPO on its insurance division will help fund such a venture.

Sony to Challenge Apple In TV, Movie Downloads [Wall Street Journal]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles