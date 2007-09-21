Xbox 360 By The Numbers

With Halo 3 just around the corner, Microsoft has released a boatload of statistics regarding the state of Xbox Live and the 360, perhaps as a way to take a snapshot of before and after the game's gigantic launch week. The stats cover everything from Xbox Live play hours (3.2 billion, or 376,000 years), Xbox Live content downloads (over 290 million), games sold per console (6.3 on average), and just oodles more. The most interesting thing to me is that before this console generation, most of these stats didn't even apply to gaming consoles, so aside from being a big opportunity for Microsoft to pat themselves on their backs, it's an interesting look at how the face of console gaming has changed over the past few years. Hit the jump for all the numbers!

Xbox 360 and Xbox LIVE Momentum Facts 'n Stats

Leadership: Xbox 360 and Xbox LIVE are leading the charge into the future of gaming and entertainment, bringing the best games, an active community and a growing catalogue of high definition entertainment to all members of the household.

* More than 11.6 million Xbox 360 consoles have sold across the 37 countries where it is currently available. Xbox LIVE is currently available in 25 countries across the globe.

* According to U.S. NPD data, gamers have bought more software for the Xbox 360 (24.3 million units), than software for PS3 and Wii combined (19.8 million units).

* Faster than expected, Xbox LIVE has eclipsed the 7 million member milestone and is on track to reach 10 million members by the end of June 2008. In fact, in the last year we've added a new Xbox LIVE member every 8 seconds.

Gaming: With the greatest lineup in the history of video games, Xbox 360 is hands down the best gaming console on the market.

* There are more than 250 games available today on Xbox 360, including 86 Xbox LIVE Arcade games.

* Xbox 360 is the next-gen console with the largest games attach rate at an astounding 6.3 games sold per Xbox 360 owner.

* Xbox LIVE members have spent more than 3.2 billion hours playing games on Xbox LIVE with their friends around the world. That is equal to 137 million days or more than 376,000 years of gaming.

* To date, Xbox 360 owners have unlocked more than 600 million Achievements. All of those unlocked Achievements have created a total combined Gamerscore of more than 14 billion.

* There have been 2.5 billion game sessions hosted since the launch of Xbox 360, with more than 5.6 million hosted each day so far in 2007.

* Xbox LIVE Arcade has been a huge hit on Xbox 360, with nearly 70% of all connected consoles downloading and playing Xbox LIVE Arcade titles.

* Xbox LIVE Marketplace currently offers nearly 200 free trials and demos, giving owners more free playable content than any other console.

Entertainment: Xbox 360 is the centre of digital entertainment in the living room, offering the best in high definition games, movies and television along with access to all your friends, digital music and pictures.

* Xbox 360 continues to lead with the largest library of on-demand high-definition movies and television in the U.S. on-demand market. Twenty-nine movie studios and TV networks continue to provide a growing catalogue of premium high- and standard-definition entertainment content that to date totals 2,800 hours.

* Xbox LIVE Marketplace is now the leading provider of on-demand high-definition content in the U.S., providing more than twice the number of hours as leading cable operators.

* Xbox LIVE Marketplace is home to a growing catalogue of more than 9,000 pieces of individual gaming and entertainment content, downloadable at the click of a button.

* There have been 290 million downloads of gaming and entertainment content from Xbox LIVE Marketplace

Social Networking: Xbox 360 and Xbox LIVE offer the largest, most active online community of friends, family and rivals worldwide.

* Xbox LIVE is the largest social network in the living room with 2.6 million IM, text and voice messages sent over the service every day.

* Since Xbox LIVE launched, 3.1 billion games sessions have been hosted on the service.

* The average Xbox LIVE Gold subscriber has 23 friends on their Xbox LIVE friends list.

* More than 1.2 billion cross-game invites have been sent since the launch of Xbox 360.

Xbox LIVE Top 10: Check out the list of the top 10 games played over Xbox LIVE, as well as the top 10 worldwide downloads for Xbox LIVE Arcade and Xbox LIVE Marketplace Demos since Xbox 360 launched in November, 2006.

The top 10 games played over Xbox LIVE worldwide:

1. Halo 2 2. Gears of War 3. Hexic HD 4. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 5. Call of Duty 3 6. Call of Duty 2 7. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 3 8. Elder Scrolls: Oblivion 9. Crackdown 10. PGR3

The top 10 Xbox LIVE Arcade downloads worldwide:

11. Aegis Wing 12. Uno 13. Texas Hold 'em 14. Geometry Wars Retro Evolved 15. Bankshot Billiards 2 16. Street Fighter 'II Hyper Fighting 17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1989 Classic Arcade 18. Worms 19. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night 20. Contra

The top 10 Xbox LIVE Marketplace Demos downloads worldwide:

1. Crackdown 2. Lost Planet E3 2006 3. Dead Rising 4. BioShock 5. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 6. Forza Motorsport 2 7. Sonic the Hedgehog 8. Saints Row 9. Superman Returns 10. Colin McRae: DIRT