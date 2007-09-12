Xbox 360 Chatpad Ripped Apart, Left For Dead

For somewhere around .09% of the populace, the first thing to do with any new gadget is to tear it apart and see what makes it tick. One ambitious consumer/modder did just that with the new Xbox 360 Chatpad (see our impressions here). Here's a list of things he learned about the device:
- 7 connections to controller - Simple to open - Plastic was molded in July of 07
And most interestingly, the "brains" Microchip PIC16F883 is easily accessible and looks "fun to hack."
