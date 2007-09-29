GameStop should just go ahead and put our tips email in their distribution list, because as soon as something interesting pops up on their POS system, we get a good four or five emails regarding it. The latest? Apparently an email has come down informing store managers to pull down any signage regarding the Xbox 360 core system, because once their current stock is gone there isn't going to be anymore. Seems like stores are preparing for the rumoured new Core system, that comes with the 256MB memory card and wireless controllers. There are rumours upon rumours, but this one rings true.
Xbox 360 Core Discontinued
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink