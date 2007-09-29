Xbox 360 Core Discontinued

GameStop should just go ahead and put our tips email in their distribution list, because as soon as something interesting pops up on their POS system, we get a good four or five emails regarding it. The latest? Apparently an email has come down informing store managers to pull down any signage regarding the Xbox 360 core system, because once their current stock is gone there isn't going to be anymore. Seems like stores are preparing for the rumoured new Core system, that comes with the 256MB memory card and wireless controllers. There are rumours upon rumours, but this one rings true.