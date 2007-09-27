Xbox 360? Would You Like A Wii With That?

One of the more curious trends we saw at Yodobashi Akiba this morning for the Halo 3 launch was the attach rate... for Wiis. We weren't looking that hard, but we saw at least three people "jumping in" to the "HD era" while at the same time swimming in the "blue ocean" of "new gen." I couldn't tell you how many middle age gamers—or gamer parents—decided to go Wii60 today, but it was more than I had expected.

Maybe Microsoft should focus more on the 40-year old Japanese housewife market. They seem to be into it. Want more proof? Minor anecdotal evidence (our favourite kind!) right after this.

Looks like some lucky Japanese teen has mum wrapped around his finger. Too bad I was so focused on my mission of finding a Revoltech action figure of Dante for Flynn or I'd have begun a proper survey of Wii60 buyers.

By the way, Wii was in great supply wherever we went. At the duty free version of Sofmap, we must have seen some two dozen stacked up behind the counter. Now only if they could accomplish the same feat in America.