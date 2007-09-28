Xbox UK Boss Says Wii Has "Definite Limit"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

giantthompsonface.jpg Interesting little machine, that Nintendo Wii. Doing better than the PS3 and the Xbox 360, the console is selling like hot cakes. No, it is selling better than hot cakes. No wonder UK Xbox head Neil Thompson thinks Wii fever won't last. Specifically, he says:

Nintendo are doing very well and they've done a great job at expanding the market in certain areas, but there is a limit in terms of what you can do with Wii and there is a very definite limit on the expandability of that product.

And right after that, Thompson calls Microsoft "the innovative force" in next gen console. Wii360? Whatever! Wii Won't Last [MCV via Games|Life]

