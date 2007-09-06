Xperience Black College Football The Xperience

Ever since we heard Black College Football: The Xperience (yes, the Xperience) included half-time shows that lets players "step into the boots of a drum major," our interest was piqued. We so love rhythm games! Sadly, this clip, the first of the game I believe, doesn't show that. Instead, it has text telling me to "EXPECT MORE THAN JUST A VIDEOGAME" and an a football player reminding me "This is how we do it." Though, the clip does have some marching band music. Half way there!
