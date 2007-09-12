Yakuza 3 Announced

Big day for announcements! The latest issue of Famitsu contains one about Yakuza. Specifically, that Yakuza 3 is coming, it's coming for the PS3 and should be out in Japan sometime around Spring next year. No pics or further info just yet, but hey, this news is brand new. Give it time to settle, let it catch its breath before demanding things like screens. They won't be too far away. Yakuza 3 annoncÃ© [Famitsu, via Jeux France]