Yakuza 3 Countdown Begins

ryu_ga_gotoku_3.jpgWhile Sega's Yakuza may have flopped hard in the U.S., the Japanese equivalent, Ryu Ga Gotoku is nothing short of a mega-budget mega-hit overseas, spawning a sequel, two movies and funding producer Toshihiro Nagoshi's mobile phone buying habits. Both Ryu Ga Gotoku games went "Best Hits" meaning a sequel was inevitable. And now that the official Ryu Ga Gotoku site in Japan is sporting a handy countdown calendar, an announcement seems inescapable.Nagoshi took the stage earlier this summer with a cancerous coating of bronze to announce a couple of new PLAYSTATION 3 games. They went unnamed at the time, but with Tokyo Game Show just shy of a fortnight away, and eight days on the countdown, it seems the next-gen look at the Yakuza will be right around the corner.

Pity we won't get it over here.

Ryu Ga Gotoku [Official Site]

