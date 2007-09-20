Yakuza 3 "Planned", Yakuza 2 "Thinking About"

Ryu Ga Gotoku arrived on Western shores as the dubbed Yakuza. PS2 title Ryu Ga Gotoku 2 didn't. Now with the third Ryu Ga Gotoku, a period game, is slated for PS3s next Spring, the question remains: Will North America and PAL territories see a release? Will it get a PS2 or PSP release? Says Sega fashion plate-slash-game producer Toshihiro Nagoshi:

We're thinking of giving Ryu Ga Gotoku 2 an international release.

What form will that take (PSP or PS2), who knows? But a source close to SEGA said Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 is "planned", but "not confirmed".