Yakuza 3 "Planned", Yakuza 2 "Thinking About"

Ryu Ga Gotoku arrived on Western shores as the dubbed Yakuza. PS2 title Ryu Ga Gotoku 2 didn't. Now with the third Ryu Ga Gotoku, a period game, is slated for PS3s next Spring, the question remains: Will North America and PAL territories see a release? Will it get a PS2 or PSP release? Says Sega fashion plate-slash-game producer Toshihiro Nagoshi:
We're thinking of giving Ryu Ga Gotoku 2 an international release.
What form will that take (PSP or PS2), who knows? But a source close to SEGA said Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 is "planned", but "not confirmed".
