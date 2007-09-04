Yes, I Actually Bought A PS3 Game. To Play.

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: TGS Kotaku Party?

Yup, I did it. Yesterday, I actually bought a game for my PS3. I had previously been using my console to watch movies and look at pictures. That's it! The selection of PS3 games out in Japan is lacking at best. And with my Xbox 360 still in the shop, I didn't really have much of a choice! Wonder if Microsoft's reliability issues will come back to bite them in the arse when the PS3 has more stuff to play. I picked up Rainbow Six Vegas, which is good fun. Thing that I'm curious about: There's all that extra space on Blu-ray, why not throw extra audio language tracks on the game? Rainbow Six Vegas was originally recorded in English and probably sounds better in English — the same's true of Japanese games. Seems like it should be a normal feature for PS3 games!

What you missed last night Sony's TGS PS3 list TGS booth plan Wii still winning New firmware

