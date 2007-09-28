Yes, I Actually Like My In-Laws

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: Flu

Bummer about the colds over there in casa Crecente. Hope you guys feel better soon!

Right now, I am at the in-laws place. We went to dinner at some fancy hotel. I really like my in-laws. Like really, really like them. My father-in-law is a photographer and has an office full of the latest Macs — I type this in that office! I think because he doesn't have a "normal" job that my why was able to accept me not having a normal job (sitting on my arse all day, writing about video games).

What's more, her mother, who is fifty, is still really attractive. And not in a fifty year old woman still trying to be attractive sort of way. She's aged well. That was one piece of advice from my dad: Look at their mothers. The future looks bright for Mrs. Bashcraft!

What you missed last night Street Fighter Sprites HP prototype Dudes in dresses doing Lucky Star Shane Kim wonders about Microsoft Halo 3 profits Ah, John Howard...