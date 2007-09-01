Yes, Miyamoto Likes Phantom Hourglass

Screw critics and consumers. What does Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto think about The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass? That guy is a perfectionist and no doubt would come down hard on something that wasn't quite up to par. The game's producer Eiji Aonuma dishes:

Of course, he checked the fundamental parts at the beginning. Then, I asked him to play an almost finished version. Some time later he called me and all he said was that it was fun and he thought it'd sell well.

Whew! Good, because the last thing you want to do is piss off Miyamoto. He'll eat you! Big Phantom Hourglass Interview [VGB]