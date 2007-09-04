Yes, There's New PS3 Firmware

Some new PS3 firmware's available, 1.92 to be precise, and it does...well, we've got no idea. Kids over at GAF say it fixes Warhawk crashes, but aside from changing the actual system info display to 1.92 damned if I can see what else it does. Maybe nothing! Then again, maybe something. Since we've heard squat from Sony on the subject, a shiny new donkey to the commenter that can dig around and see if it did anything else.