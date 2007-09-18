Yoshi's Story Y'all

The man you see to the left there is a man serious as a heart-attack about his Yoshi's Story. Sure, some may swear by Yoshi's Island, or the puzzle-tastic Yoshi's Cookie, but Story is where it's at. I won't be buying it, as I obviously have it, but snagging the N64 game for 1000 points is highly recommended. Joining Yoshi this week are Genesis launch title Super Thunder Blade (800 points), and World Class Baseball for the TurboGrafx16 (600 points), neither of which hold a candle to a chorus of singing, multi-colored Yoshi's on a quest through a stitched-together land to save the Super Happy Tree.

WII-KLY UPDATE: THREE NEW CLASSIC GAMES ADDED TO WII SHOP CHANNEL

Sept. 17, 2007

Everyone's favourite long-tongued, egg-tossing dinosaurs make a colorful splash on the Wii Shop Channel this week. Yoshi's action takes place in storybook "pages" made up of bookmaking materials and other familiar textures, including cut-paper forests, denim clouds, inflatable plastic islands and stacks of coloured spools. It's a classic Nintendo 64 game remembered as much for its beauty as its game play. Once you're done with that, you can probably find time to fly an attack helicopter or play a little baseball to get ready for the post-season.

Three new classic games go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Nintendo adds new games to the Wii Shop Channel every Monday. Wii owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

Yoshi's Story (Nintendo 64, 1 player, rated E for Everyone, 1,000 Wii Points): The evil Baby Bowser has cast a spell turning Yoshi's Island into a picture book. Worse yet, the Super Happy Tree has been stolen, making the island dark and gloomy. Players must take control of six Yoshis, each a different color, and travel through six pages (worlds) of platforming adventure to recover the tree and return the island to normal. Featuring huge character models and bright, vibrant colors, the game's various environments (such as woods, caves, mountains and oceans) come alive in a uniquely gorgeous 2D look. Eat fruit, avoid enemies and obstacles, and throw eggs from the Yoshis' never-ending supply in your quest to stop Baby Bowser's plan from succeeding. If you're good enough, you can aim for higher scores by being picky about the fruit you eat. And who knows, you might even find the mysterious black and white Yoshis.

Super Thunder Blade (Sega Genesis, 1 player, rated E for Everyone - Mild Violence, 800 Wii Points): In this follow-up to Thunder Blade, you'll fly a new and improved attack helicopter in a series of attacks against guerilla armies that are bent on taking over the world. Although your aircraft is formidable, your enemies are vast and varied. You'll have to take on submarines, tanks, fighter planes and more. Your command of this state-of-the-art battle copter must be top notch, as you'll have to dodge oncoming fire and use your various weapons to eliminate all enemy targets so you can reach the guerilla base and end their nefarious plans once and for all. Put on your flight suit and step into the thrilling action of Super Thunder Blade.

World Class Baseball (TurboGrafx16, 1-2 players, rated E for Everyone, 600 Wii Points): Acclaimed for its steady game play, World Class Baseball is the definitive baseball game on the TurboGrafx16. Battle the computer in OPEN MODE or play a friend in VERSUS MODE. Customize your team in EDIT MODE or even watch a game between two computer opponents in WATCH MODE. World Class Baseball offers the complete baseball gaming experience. Of course there's also plenty of single-player action. The main feature is PENNANT MODE, where the player chooses a team from one of the world's leagues and strives to win their team's league. Beat league rivals and save your progress with passwords on your way to becoming league champions. After winning your league, get ready to the face the other league's champion in the heated series for the world championship.