The Tokyo Game Show is over, but the T-shirt offers live on! That, that is a Konami Metal Gear Solid 4 TGS booth shirt worn by the Kojima Productions staffers. Not bad, eh? It says "Nice style" in Japanese on the back and has the MGS 20th Anniversary logo on the front. The shirt is available on the Konami site from October 5th to November 16th for ¥3,465 ($US 30). I agree. Nice style, indeed! MGS4 [KonamiStyle via Famitsu]
You Too Can Wear a Kojima Pro Shirt
