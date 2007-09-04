You'll NEVER Guess What WoW's Done For Videndi's Bottom Line

Vivendi just reported in with their earnings for the first half of the 2007 fiscal year. And guess what? Everything's coming up roses. Earnings are up 10.6% for the company as a whole, but for Vivendi Games, earnings are up by 91.9% from 2006, to 119 million Euros. Proof, if any was needed, that being the publisher behind World of Warcraft is a good, good thing. Vivendi Games earnings up 91.9 per cent [GI.biz]