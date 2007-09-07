Zero Punctuation Reviews, Is Slightly Annoyed By BioShock

PREFACE: I love BioShock. Love it to bits. Best game I've played in ages. Still. Those that have finished it will know what I'm talking about when I say the final third of the game is a bit of a let-down. A disappointment, even. So it's great, yes, but not as perfect as some may have you believe. Which brings me to this Zero Punctuation vid review from The Escapist, which dwells on many of the game's flaws. Actually, it dwells exclusively on the game's flaws. Which would make him the world's most negative ninnie were it not for the fact he can back his assertions up with years of elitist, snooty PC gaming pedigree and a few dozen snappy jokes.