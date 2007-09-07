PREFACE: I love BioShock. Love it to bits. Best game I've played in ages. Still. Those that have finished it will know what I'm talking about when I say the final third of the game is a bit of a let-down. A disappointment, even. So it's great, yes, but not as perfect as some may have you believe. Which brings me to this Zero Punctuation vid review from The Escapist, which dwells on many of the game's flaws. Actually, it dwells exclusively on the game's flaws. Which would make him the world's most negative ninnie were it not for the fact he can back his assertions up with years of elitist, snooty PC gaming pedigree and a few dozen snappy jokes.
Zero Punctuation Reviews, Is Slightly Annoyed By BioShock
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink