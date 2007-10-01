$US 1 Million Halo 3 Tourney

The Cyberathlete Professional League today announced an open Halo 3 competition at the Extreme Winter Championships in Dallas in December.
The tourney, which runs from Dec. 18 through Dec. 22 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Dallas, will give away $1 million in prize money. The winner of the tourney will receive $US 250,000 in cash, with the rest of the cash paid out to at least 64 places. The competition is open to gamers worldwide and does not require pre-qualification. Team Kotaku need not apply.
