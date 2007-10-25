2008 Brings New Dreamcast Game

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

You cannot kill it, SEGA. The Dreamcast will not die. While the former console maker has already turned its back on the console, diehard developers have not. France based the Alice Company is releasing a DC game next year called Dynamite Dreams. As Brandon at Insert Credit points out, the Bomberman-type clone is based on a mini-game in the Alice Dreams DC adventure title that the developer has been working on for a while now. So, new Dreamcast game in 2008. Can you believe it?

