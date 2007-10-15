360 Arcade Pack Already On Shelves

Maybe Microsoft are just going to let the 360 Arcade pack slip quietly out into the retail channel and, once there, let it fend for itself. Seems to be what they're doing! Because the packs have been turning up on retail shelves across the US all weekend. Shelves like that one pictured above. Thanks, MS, but with the things already at retailers we probably don't even need that announcement anymore. We got it from here.

Xbox 360 Arcade Spotted on Retail Shelves [Shacknews]