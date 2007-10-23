360 Arcade Pack Dated, Priced For Europe

The Arcade Pack's not just for North America. It's for Europe, too, where it'll be launching this Friday (October 26) for Â£200/â‚¬279. Same pack, same games, same deal, just...European. PAL-compliant, even. Press release follows.

LONDON - Oct. 23, 2007 — Just in time for the festive season, Microsoft today released a new Xbox 360 console that delivers games and content to everyone in the family for an estimated retail price of Â£199.99. Available in stores in the United Kingdom from Friday 26th October 2007, Xbox 360 'Arcade' is the first Xbox 360 console to include five family-friendly games. Xbox 360 Arcade also includes a wireless controller, an HDMI connection to enable high-definition output if desired and 256MB of memory—useful for storing games and other entertainment content. At an estimated retail price of just Â£199.99, the Xbox 360 Arcade console will include the full versions of the five best-selling games from the Xbox LIVEÂ® Arcade including "PAC-MAN Championship Edition," (NAMCO BANDAI Games), "Uno," "Luxor 2," "Boom Boom Rocketâ„¢" (Electronic Arts), and "Feeding Frenzy."

"As European families gather together this Christmas, it's the perfect time to launch a family orientated Xbox 360 package that plays games, video and music for everyone to enjoy," said Stephen McGill, Head of Gaming and Entertainment for Microsoft UK. "In addition to offering an incredible all-in-one package for families to get right into the fun, the Xbox 360 Arcade system features the industry leading family settings that allow parents to control what their kids are watching and playing, and we know how important that control is to families around the world."

The news of Xbox 360 Arcade comes as part of a broader initiative by Microsoft to bring the Xbox 360 experience to families everywhere. Microsoft also announced today that "SHREK-N-ROLLâ„¢" (Activision) will be coming exclusively to Xbox LIVE Arcade, the place to download games for Xbox 360 over Xbox LIVE, adding more fun for everyone in the family.

Microsoft's commitment to family entertainment is complimented by the largest library of more than 200 family-friendly games available at retailers in the United Kingdom this Christmas, including "BEE MOVIEâ„¢ GAME" (Activision), "Guitar Hero IIIÂ®: Legends of Rock" (Activision), "Naruto: Rise of a Ninja" (UbiSoft) , "Scene It? Lights, Camera, Action" and "Viva PiÃ±ata: Party Animals."