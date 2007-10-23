The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

360 Arcade Pack Dated, Priced For Europe

arcadeheader.jpgThe Arcade Pack's not just for North America. It's for Europe, too, where it'll be launching this Friday (October 26) for Â£200/â‚¬279. Same pack, same games, same deal, just...European. PAL-compliant, even. Press release follows.

LONDON - Oct. 23, 2007 — Just in time for the festive season, Microsoft today released a new Xbox 360 console that delivers games and content to everyone in the family for an estimated retail price of Â£199.99. Available in stores in the United Kingdom from Friday 26th October 2007, Xbox 360 'Arcade' is the first Xbox 360 console to include five family-friendly games. Xbox 360 Arcade also includes a wireless controller, an HDMI connection to enable high-definition output if desired and 256MB of memory—useful for storing games and other entertainment content. At an estimated retail price of just Â£199.99, the Xbox 360 Arcade console will include the full versions of the five best-selling games from the Xbox LIVEÂ® Arcade including "PAC-MAN Championship Edition," (NAMCO BANDAI Games), "Uno," "Luxor 2," "Boom Boom Rocketâ„¢" (Electronic Arts), and "Feeding Frenzy."

"As European families gather together this Christmas, it's the perfect time to launch a family orientated Xbox 360 package that plays games, video and music for everyone to enjoy," said Stephen McGill, Head of Gaming and Entertainment for Microsoft UK. "In addition to offering an incredible all-in-one package for families to get right into the fun, the Xbox 360 Arcade system features the industry leading family settings that allow parents to control what their kids are watching and playing, and we know how important that control is to families around the world."

The news of Xbox 360 Arcade comes as part of a broader initiative by Microsoft to bring the Xbox 360 experience to families everywhere. Microsoft also announced today that "SHREK-N-ROLLâ„¢" (Activision) will be coming exclusively to Xbox LIVE Arcade, the place to download games for Xbox 360 over Xbox LIVE, adding more fun for everyone in the family.

Microsoft's commitment to family entertainment is complimented by the largest library of more than 200 family-friendly games available at retailers in the United Kingdom this Christmas, including "BEE MOVIEâ„¢ GAME" (Activision), "Guitar Hero IIIÂ®: Legends of Rock" (Activision), "Naruto: Rise of a Ninja" (UbiSoft) , "Scene It? Lights, Camera, Action" and "Viva PiÃ±ata: Party Animals."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles