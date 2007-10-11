360 Arcade Pack Promos in The Wild

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

arcadepromo.jpgMicrosoft still haven't gotten around to announcing the 360 Arcade Pack, which we've been hearing about for months now. Guess they're busy! The Arcade Pack will replace the existing Core pack, and will include a 256MB memory card, five arcade games and a wireless controller, all for the price of $279 (same as the Core is now). That pic above, obtained by GameSpot, shows a promo standee for the bundle that turned up at a mysterious, unnamed retailer in the US. So that official announcement can't be too far off, what with the bundles apparently due in the next two weeks. Maybe their press release team are away on holidays...

