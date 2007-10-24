360 Bundles Announced For Aussie Christmas

Microsoft Australia just sent word (yeah, they work late) that there'll be two Xbox 360 bundles available down here this Christmas. One is the Xbox Pro bundle, which will launch on November 1 and includes a 360 Premium pack, Forza 2 and Viva Pinata for $580. The other bundle will be the Arcade Pack, which will launch on November 15 for $400. Snazzy price-point, that, since it's exactly what a Wii costs down here. Press release follows.

SYDNEY 24 October 2007 - Microsoft today gave reason for some early festive cheer with two outstanding value gaming offers this Christmas with the announcement of the Xbox 360â„¢ Pro Bundle and the Xbox 360 Arcade Console.

From 1 November and for a limited time only, the Xbox 360 Pro Bundle gets even better this Christmas with a high-definition* Xbox 360 console, media remote, 20GB hard drive, wireless controller and two free games for just $579.95 RRP at participating retailers whilst stocks last - passing on a huge saving of $169.90. The free games - "Forza MotorsportÂ® 2" and "Viva PiÃ±ataÂ®" - will keep the whole family entertained, pleasing racing fans and pet-lovers alike.

But XboxÂ® hasn't stopped there. From 15 November, for those who just want to plug in the console and start playing games, the low-priced, high value Xbox 360 Arcade Console includes five family fun arcade games including "Pac-Man Championship Edition" and "UNO". With a wireless controller and 256MB memory card, the Xbox 360 Arcade is a 'steal' at just $399.95 RRP at participating retailers whilst stocks last. This represents a cost saving of $128.85.

David McLean, Australian Xbox Director, says, "We're fully committed to delivering a great Christmas to our customers in 2007. We not only offer our customers a brilliant value high-definition gaming console but also an impressive line-up of over 300 great games from our stable. Xbox 360 is the only place this Christmas you'll be able to experience blockbusters such as 'HaloÂ® 3', 'Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock', 'Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare', 'Viva PiÃ±ata: Party Animals', 'Scene It? Lights Camera Action' and 'Mass Effect' to mention just a few. It's not difficult to see why Xbox 360 is the best-selling next-generation console in Australia."