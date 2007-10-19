360 Maintains First, Wii Edges Closer

Wow, while the Xbox 360 maintains its steely grip on first place for September hardware sales, the Wii has managed to creep within five percent or so of Microsoft's console.
Not many more surprises here though you'd have to combine PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 sales to beat out the Xbox 360. Maybe today's price drop will help.
Sept. Hardware Sales Xbox 360: 527,800 Wii: 501,000 Nintendo DS: 495,800 PlayStation Portable: 284,500 PlayStation 2: 215,000 PlayStation 3: 119,400 Game Boy Advance: 75,000
