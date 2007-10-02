The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

360 Version Of World in Conflict Delayed

wicmig.jpgWorld In Conflict looks amazing. Plays amazing, too, which is lucky! So it's good, good news that the PC version of the game is nearly upon us. If you're a 360 owner, though... the news is not so good. It's actually pretty awful. Sierra announced today that the game's slipped to 2008. And not just "early" 2008, "sometime" in 2008. No explanation was given for the delay, so go nuts with your own pessimistic conspiracy theories below. Xbox 360 World in Conflict Stalled Until 2008 [Shacknews]

